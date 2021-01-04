Coronavirus: Six deaths and 6,110 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 6,110 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been six additional deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

This brings the death toll to 2,265, with a total of 107,997 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today:

2,911 are men / 3,195 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 776 Covid patients are in hospital, of which 70 are in ICU. There were 92 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to limit their interactions.

“Leaders and organisations in communities across the country now need to support their colleagues, neighbours, family and friends to keep to the spirit of public health advice. We must restrict our movements, we have to limit the people we interact with outside of our households, if we are to suppress the virus and sustain our essential services.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Scenario models raise the possibility of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, and 200-400 people in ICU by mid-January, if we do not act to radically reduce transmission and incidence. It will take all of us, adopting the public health measures of staying home and reducing contacts, to suppress current levels of disease.”

Liam Woods, who is the HSE’s National Director of Acute Operations, said the HSE is introducing curtailments in non-essential services in adult hospitals in order to cope with increasing Covid-19 admissions. He said this will be subject to ongoing review.

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said; “The vaccination programme has commenced for the first priority groups. The roll out has been accelerated this week.

“As we continue to provide vaccines across the population we urge anyone with concerns or questions to contact their GP, pharmacist or healthcare service provider for factual and reliable information. The HSE.ie website also provides reliable information around vaccine efficacy and safety.”