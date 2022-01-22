#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 22 January 2022
Advertisement

Spirits high as Ireland takes big step back to normality

The majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifted at 6am on Saturday.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 6:50 PM
51 minutes ago 7,549 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5662064
Image: PA
Image: PA

OPTIMISM WAS IN ample supply in cities and towns across Ireland on Saturday after a sweeping relaxation of Covid rules.

The country has taken a significant stride back to normality with the lifting of the majority of curbs on society.

The moves announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.

An 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector has gone, with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction-free and without the need for social distancing.

Covid certification passes are no longer required to gain entry to hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.

Spirits were high in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon, with pubs and bars starting to get busy from lunchtime.

Daniel Smith, a barman at Grogans pub, said the atmosphere was “brilliant”.

He added: “Obviously it’s a great day. It’s been a long time coming – this is 22 months in the making now.

“To finally get back feels a bit surreal. Plenty of times during the last two years we didn’t think we’d ever make this day, so to finally get back there is special.”

Live events and sporting events can now return to full capacity, with bumper crowds expected at several fixtures across the weekend.

Guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed and workers across Ireland will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday.

Only a small number of restrictions remain in place, including the continued requirement to wear masks in settings such as shops, schools and on public transport; self-isolation rules; and the use of Covid passes for international travel.

In a televised address on Friday, premier Micheal Martin told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again”.

The relaxations have come swifter than many expected.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They were made possible after health experts in the National Public Health Emergency Team advised Government there was no longer a public health rationale for keeping the measures in place, with the country having weathered the Omicron storm.

Protective measures will remain in place in primary and secondary schools until at least the end of February. They will be reviewed at that point, by which time all children aged five to 11 will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Taoiseach Mr Martin warned the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

But he added: “Spring is coming. I don’t know if I’ve ever looked forward to one as much as I’m looking forward to this one.

“Humans are social beings and we Irish are more social than most.

“As we look forward to this spring, we need to see each other again. We need to see each other smile. We need to sing again.

“As we navigate this new phase of Covid, it is time to be ourselves again.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie