Irish citizens who commit serious offences abroad will be open to prosecution from today

IRISH CITIZENS OR residents who commit serious offences in other jurisdictions will be liable to be prosecuted in Ireland under a new law which comes into effect from today.

The Criminal Law (Extraterritorial Jurisdiction) Act will allow the State to take action against those who commit a range of offences, including murder, manslaughter, rape, sexual assault, assault, and threats to kill or cause serious harm.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan said that the passing of the law enabled Ireland to ratify the Istanbul Convention.

The convention, which aims to combat violence against women and domestic violence, was signed by Ireland in November 2015, but was only ratified last month.

“The commencement of this Act signifies that Ireland is committed to our international obligations and that we are steadfast in our efforts to combat violence against women and all forms of domestic violence,” Flanagan said.

“These new provisions can now be used to tackle violent crimes committed by Irish citizens and residents abroad.”

The Act was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on 5 March this year, and allowed Ireland to ratify the Istanbul Convention on International Women’s Day on 8 March.