This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

Fianna Fáil is calling for the establishment of a dedicated transport police unit to combat anti-social behaviour.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 8:21 AM
34 minutes ago 3,708 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871765
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A Fianna Fáil TD is calling for a “zero-tolerance” approach in response to rising levels of anti-social behaviour on Irish trains. 

New figures show that there have been 785 incidents of anti-social behaviour on Irish trains in 2019 – an increase from 572 this time last year.

Fianna Faíl’s Dublin spokesperson John Lahart, who has long been outspoken on the issue, warned that the number of incidents were “escalating”.

The party is calling for the establishment of a dedicated transport police unit to combat anti-social behaviour. 

Lahart said the idea had been “fobbed off”, despite the evidence that incidents are increasing. 

So, today we want to know: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?


Poll Results:

Yes (573)
No (75)
Not sure / no opinion (15)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie