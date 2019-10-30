Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

A Fianna Fáil TD is calling for a “zero-tolerance” approach in response to rising levels of anti-social behaviour on Irish trains.

New figures show that there have been 785 incidents of anti-social behaviour on Irish trains in 2019 – an increase from 572 this time last year.

Fianna Faíl’s Dublin spokesperson John Lahart, who has long been outspoken on the issue, warned that the number of incidents were “escalating”.

The party is calling for the establishment of a dedicated transport police unit to combat anti-social behaviour.

Lahart said the idea had been “fobbed off”, despite the evidence that incidents are increasing.

