Ireland to donate 335,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda

IRELAND IS TO donate 335,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda, it has been announced.

This donation is in addition to the one million Covid-19 vaccines that Ireland has already committed to donate via Covax, which aims to guarantee fair and equitable vaccine access for every country in the world.

Along with this donation of vaccines to Uganda, Ireland is also donating all of the consumables needed to support the administration of 335,500 doses (plus a consumables contingency).

The consignment of vaccines will be completed later this week.

Ireland has been working closely with the Government of Uganda since the mid-90s and there are strong links between the countries.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health, supported by the Embassy of Ireland, UNICEF and WHO has put in place an ambitious Covid-19 response plan.

Ireland’s colleagues in Kampala are now poised and ready to receive and administer these doses to priority cohorts including health workers and educators, the Department of Health has said.

Announcing the donation, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The donation represents the next step in Ireland’s continued commitment to vaccine solidarity. Universal and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines is a priority for Ireland.

“I wish to express my thanks to the HSE for the significant logistical planning to facilitate the delivery of these much needed doses to the people of Uganda.”

HSE CEO Paul Reid said the Executive is “privileged” to play a part in the donation of vaccines to Uganda.

“This donation, which includes all the consumables necessary to support the administration of 335,500 doses of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), has taken considerable logistical planning and we are grateful to all those involved in this initiative for their support, in achieving this,” Reid said.