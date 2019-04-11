Irish people are drinking more spirits - but beer is still our most popular drink

IRELAND HAS INCREASED its consumption of spirits by 5.6% over the past year, according to a group representing the drinks industry in Ireland.

Spirits represented 20.5% of the alcohol sold last year, a 5.6% increase compared to the previous year, a new report published by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said.

Wine consumption decreased last year, falling by 2% to an overall share of 26.7%; since 2001, wine share has almost doubled.

Beer is Ireland’s most popular drink, making up 45.2% of the alcohol product market last year, an increase of 2.7% in the volume of beer consumed in 2018. Elsewhere, the market share of cider increased slightly by 0.4% to 7.5%.

The report also says that although the Irish retail sector increased the number of sales it made by 3.7%, bar sales volume decreased by 1.3%.

This decline includes an estimated 2% decline in alcohol volume, countered with a small increase in food volume (which is included in bar sales).

There has been an increased focus on the consumption of alcohol in Ireland; new laws to limit alcohol advertisement related to major sporting events, and stricter drink driving laws in order to make roads safer are among the measures being debated.