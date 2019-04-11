This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish people are drinking more spirits - but beer is still our most popular drink

Wine consumption decreased last year, but still represents around a quarter of all alcohol consumed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 9:03 AM
18 minutes ago 593 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586848
Image: Shutterstock/Goncharov_Artem
Image: Shutterstock/Goncharov_Artem

IRELAND HAS INCREASED its consumption of spirits by 5.6% over the past year, according to a group representing the drinks industry in Ireland.

Spirits represented 20.5% of the alcohol sold last year, a 5.6% increase compared to the previous year, a new report published by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said.

Wine consumption decreased last year, falling by 2% to an overall share of 26.7%; since 2001, wine share has almost doubled.

Beer is Ireland’s most popular drink, making up 45.2% of the alcohol product market last year, an increase of 2.7% in the volume of beer consumed in 2018. Elsewhere, the market share of cider increased slightly by 0.4% to 7.5%.

The report also says that although the Irish retail sector increased the number of sales it made by 3.7%, bar sales volume decreased by 1.3%.

This decline includes an estimated 2% decline in alcohol volume, countered with a small increase in food volume (which is included in bar sales).

There has been an increased focus on the consumption of alcohol in Ireland; new laws to limit alcohol advertisement related to major sporting events, and stricter drink driving laws in order to make roads safer are among the measures being debated.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

