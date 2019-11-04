Spot flooding expected as Status Yellow rain warning issued for Dublin region

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning has been issued for five counties in the greater Dublin region.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth.

It kicked in at 8am and is effective until 9 o’clock tonight, with Met Éireann expecting spells of heavy rain with a risk of spot flooding in affected counties.

Meanwhile, it will be a misty and mostly cloudy start in most parts, with a few patches of fog.

There will be occasional showers and a few sunny spells in counties not affected by the warning, with top temperatures of between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will persist in eastern coastal counties tonight, but there will be drier and clearer conditions elsewhere, with temperatures falling to between 3 and 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will see showers continue along parts of the east coast, which will clear later on Tuesday morning to leave a largely dry day across the country.

Cloudy conditions will prevail near the east coast, but sunny spells will occur in most other places, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 11 degrees Celsius.