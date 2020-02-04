'Wet and very windy' weather forecast on election day

IT MIGHT NOT be the winter election that UK voters had, but the weather outside could still be frightful when Ireland goes to the polls this weekend.

Four days out, Met Éireann has predicted that Saturday will see wet and possibly “very windy” conditions across the country on what will be the first of an unsettled few days.

Although Saturday will start off mostly dry and sunny, conditions are expected to get worse as the day continues as wind drifts across the country from the Atlantic.

The forecaster said “some disruption” would be expected, and that conditions could stay unsettled for the rest of the weekend and into early next week, with heavy rain or showers and strong winds occurring, and the possibility of some stormy weather.

But it will continue to be mostly dry until then, with cold conditions across the country tonight. However, it will be mainly dry before a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine arrives tomorrow, bringing temperatures of up to 9 degrees.

Cloud is expected to keep temperatures above freezing in the south and west tomorrow night, but it will be colder in the east and north with temperatures falling close to or just below freezing, with widespread frost tonight.

Thursday will be generally dry and mostly cloudy with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, with the forecast for Thursday night largely frost-free with patchy frost in the north and east of the country.