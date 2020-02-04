This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Wet and very windy' weather forecast on election day

Saturday is expected to be the first of a few unsettled days heading into next week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 8:50 PM
56 minutes ago 4,218 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4992708
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT MIGHT NOT be the winter election that UK voters had, but the weather outside could still be frightful when Ireland goes to the polls this weekend.

Four days out, Met Éireann has predicted that Saturday will see wet and possibly “very windy” conditions across the country on what will be the first of an unsettled few days.

Although Saturday will start off mostly dry and sunny, conditions are expected to get worse as the day continues as wind drifts across the country from the Atlantic.

The forecaster said “some disruption” would be expected, and that conditions could stay unsettled for the rest of the weekend and into early next week, with heavy rain or showers and strong winds occurring, and the possibility of some stormy weather.

But it will continue to be mostly dry until then, with cold conditions across the country tonight. However, it will be mainly dry before a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine arrives tomorrow, bringing temperatures of up to 9 degrees.

Cloud is expected to keep temperatures above freezing in the south and west tomorrow night, but it will be colder in the east and north with temperatures falling close to or just below freezing, with widespread frost tonight.

Thursday will be generally dry and mostly cloudy with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, with the forecast for Thursday night largely frost-free with patchy frost in the north and east of the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie