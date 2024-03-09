Six Nations bid still alive but Ireland's back-to-back Grand Slam dreams dashed by England

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

England 23

Ireland 22

IRELAND’S HOPES OF back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slam glory have been dashed following a dramatic one-point defeat to England in Twickenham.

The championship is still within their grasp heading into the final round but Andy Farrell’s side were denied the chance of completing the clean sweep following a Marcus Smith drop goal at the death.

Ireland thought they might have snuck a win with James Lowe’s second try eight minutes from time but England came back at them again. Elliot Daly missed a long-range penalty but they worked their way into position for replacement out-half Smith to fire over the drop goal that ensured Irish misery. Cue wild scenes.

