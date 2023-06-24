Ireland open World Rugby U20 championship with dramatic draw against England

England U20 – 34

Ireland U20 – 34

Jon Cardinelli reports from Paarl

THE IRELAND U20S drew 34-34 with their English counterparts in a dramatic opening fixture of the World Rugby U20 Championship in Paarl on Saturday.

The Western Cape region has been beset by stormy weather in recent weeks, and this match was played in heavy underfoot conditions at the Paarl Gymnasium school grounds. While the rain stayed away for the duration of the fixture, it took Ireland some time to adjust.

The first kickoff failed to travel 10 metres, and an errant display at the breakdown resulted in a series of early penalties. England U20 duly capitalised, with flyhalf Connor Slevin slotting a penalty.

The English had their own problems, though, with several lineout feeds failing to find the intended recipient. Despite enjoying much of the early possession and territory, they registered a mere three points.

Ireland were more ruthless at the other end of the park. After successfully exiting their half, they began to apply sustained pressure on the English tryline. The pressure eventually told, with flyhalf Sam Prendergast reaching over to score in the 13th minute.

The momentum was with the boys in green, and when prop George Hadden thundered over from close range in the 22nd minute, they appeared to be in control of the contest.

A lapse at the other end, however, allowed England back into the game. Prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour bulldozed his way through several Ireland defenders to score under the posts. Slevin added the extras, and levelled the scores.

Ireland endeavoured to keep the ball alive towards the end of the first half, and persisted with their pick and drive tactics close to the line. Eventually, the determined No 8 James McNabney earned his team a five-point reward, and despite Prendergast’s third missed conversion attempt, Ireland went to the break with a 15-10 lead.

England laid siege to the Ireland defence in the early stages of the second half. Ireland struggled to maintain their discipline in this period, with flanker Diarmuid Mangan receiving a yellow card in the 49th minute, and the team conceding a penalty try shortly after.

England scored again while Mangan was off the field, with replacement Jacob Cusick rounding off a sweeping counter-attack from deep. Slevin added a crucial conversion to give his team an important nine-point lead, with 25 minutes left to play.

But Ireland refused to go down without a fight. Scrumhalf Fintan Gunne hit a well-directed cross-kick for his team to chase, and flanker Ruadhan Quinn beat the defence to score. Prendergast pushed the conversion attempt wide once more.

When England conceded a yellow card deep in their own territory in the 60th minute, Ireland took full advantage. Fullback Henry McErlean breached the English defence to score his team’s fifth try, and this time, Prendergast made no mistake with the conversion.

The Irish centres combined beautifully thereafter, with John Devine getting his hands through the tackle to find No 13 Hugh Cooney. At that stage, the game appeared to be Ireland’s to lose.

Slevin kicked a penalty to reduce the deficit to seven points, and Cusick jetted in for his second try in the 70th minute. The England flyhalf then proceeded to nail a conversion from the touchline to level the scores.

Advertisement

Cooney was shown a red card in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle. Ireland’s chances of winning appeared to depart with the centre, and the 14-man side fought hard in the closing stages to ensure that they escaped with a draw.

Richie Murphy’s charges will face Australia U20 on Thursday 29 June. Their third and final pool fixture is against Fiji U20 on Tuesday 4 July.

England U20 scorers

Tries: Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Penalty try, Jacob Cusick (2)

Conversions: Connor Slevin [3 from 3]

Penalties: Slevin [2 from 2]

Ireland U20 scorers:

Tries: Sam Prendergast, George Hadden, James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn, Henry McErlean, Hugh Cooney

Conversions: Prendergast [2 from 6]

ENGLAND U20: Sam Harris, Tobias Elliott, Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, Joseph Woodward, Joe Jenkins, Connor Slevin, Charlie Bracken; Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Finn Theobald-Thomas, Afolabi Fasogbon, Harvey Cuckson, Lewis Chessum (captain), Finn Carnduff, Greg Fisilau, Chandler Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Nathan Jibulu, Archie McArthur, James Halliwell, Nathan Michelow, Tristan Woodman, Nye Thomas, Louie Johnson, Jacob Cusick.

IRELAND U20: Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne, Hugh Cooney, John Devine, Hugh Gavin, Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; George Hadden, Gus McCarthy (captain), Paddy McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, James McNabney.

Replacements: Max Klein, George Morris, Fiachna Barrett, Charlie Irvine, Brian Gleeson, Oscar Cawley, Matty Lynch, James Nicholson.

Referee: Luc Ramos [FFR].

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.