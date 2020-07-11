This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 11 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland 'starting to see effects' of entering Phase Three nearly two weeks on, de Gascun says

Dr Cillian de Gascun said the increased rise in daily cases is “concerning”, but not fully unexpected.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 2:29 PM
43 minutes ago 13,966 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147622
File image of Dr Cillian de Gascun in May.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
File image of Dr Cillian de Gascun in May.
File image of Dr Cillian de Gascun in May.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

IRELAND IS “STARTING to see the effects” of entering Phase Three as daily case numbers reach 20+ nearly two weeks since restrictions were eased, Dr Cillian de Gascun has said. 

De Gascun, the Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said it is “concerning” to see daily figures of 20+ new cases in recent days.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra, de Gascun said this increase in cases was “to be expected” after the country reopened much more than in previous phases. 

“The incubation period for this virus is up to 14 days, we’re now sort of 12 days on from June 29 and really we’re starting to see the effects of that reopening,” he said. 

“We have seen a couple of numbers in the 20s over the past few days, that is concerning. 

We expected to see more cases as things open up, that was kind of to be expected, but equally you don’t want to see them up to that high level.

Yesterday, health officials were notified of one further death and 25 additional cases of Covid-19. 

“To take people back to March and just to highlight how important this is, we started the process of implementing restrictions in March because we had 27 cases. We’re now at 25,” de Gascun said.

The difference now, he noted, is that health officials know where the 25 cases are located and in most cases where their origins lie. 

“It’s not as if we have 25 cases sprouting up around the country and we have no idea where they’re coming from,” de Gascun said.  

Public health officials recently warned that they are seeing an increase in the number of cases among young people after 17 of the 23 of Thursday’s cases were under the age of 25.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NPHET believes the disease was passed on through socialising in a number of those cases.

Furthermore, 15 of Thursday’s confirmed cases were directly or indirectly related to travel and the R number is now at or just above 1.

On cases coming in from overseas, de Gascun reiterated previous comments that testing at airports is “not sufficiently sensitive to identify all of the people infected”. 

He said this testing would generate “a huge number of false positives”. 

“You will miss more cases than you will find unfortunately,” reasoning that people may not test positive in most cases for a number of days after they have been infected.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie