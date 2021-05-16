#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision this week?

What’s Another Year?

By Órla Ryan Sunday 16 May 2021, 9:57 AM
10 minutes ago 1,476 Views 5 Comments
Daði og Gagnamagnið (Iceland) during rehearsals at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, last week.
Image: DPPA/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: DPPA/SIPA USA/PA Images

THE EUROVISION IS set to come back with a bang this week as the Netherlands hosts the 65th edition of the song contest.

With Covid-19 very much still with us, the contest won’t be held in the same way as it has done in previous years. But there will be an audience in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam as 39 countries vie for the crown.

Love it or loathe it, the contest remains hugely popular – over 180 million people tuned in to watch the final in 2019.

Lesley Roy will represent Ireland with the song Maps. She’ll be performing in Tuesday’s semi-final in a bid to take part in the main night on Saturday.

We want to know: Will you watch the Eurovision this week?


Poll Results:

No - I will do all kinds of everything bar that (128)
Yes - sure what's another year? (48)
I'll watch our semi-final and the final if we qualify (27)
I'm not sure - hold me now while I think about it (11)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

