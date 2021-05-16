Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision this week?

Daði og Gagnamagnið (Iceland) during rehearsals at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, last week.

Daði og Gagnamagnið (Iceland) during rehearsals at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, last week.

THE EUROVISION IS set to come back with a bang this week as the Netherlands hosts the 65th edition of the song contest.

With Covid-19 very much still with us, the contest won’t be held in the same way as it has done in previous years. But there will be an audience in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam as 39 countries vie for the crown.

Love it or loathe it, the contest remains hugely popular – over 180 million people tuned in to watch the final in 2019.

Lesley Roy will represent Ireland with the song Maps. She’ll be performing in Tuesday’s semi-final in a bid to take part in the main night on Saturday.

We want to know: Will you watch the Eurovision this week?

