#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Irish music, dance and poetry lands in Dubai for Expo 2020

The Dubai event is launching today after a year-long delay due to Covid-19.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 6:39 PM
26 minutes ago 1,008 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562359
Ireland's Pavilion at the Expo
Image: Expo 2020 Dubai
Ireland's Pavilion at the Expo
Ireland's Pavilion at the Expo
Image: Expo 2020 Dubai

A PROGRAMME OF Irish culture will be showcased in Dubai over the next six months as part of Expo 2020, which features countries from around the world.

The Dubai event is the first world expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

It’s launching today a year later than expected after it was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Ireland’s programme of events, the National Concert Hall selected a range of Irish musicians who will perform Irish music throughout the Expo to “introduce audiences to Irish music, its history, instruments and stories”.

The musicians will rotate monthly throughout the six months of the Expo and will “reflect a young, talented Ireland”, Ireland’s programme outlines.

Screen Ireland and the Galway Film Fleadh are screening films like Wolfwalkers (2020), Brooklyn (2015) and Michael Collins (1996).

Literature Ireland has translated 100 of Seamus Heaney’s poems into Arabic, along with a selection of poems from other Irish poets, while Fighting Words, a creative writing centre, will deliver story-writing workshops in Dubai.

A special Riverdance production will take to the main stage in Jubilee park, the largest performance venue at the expo, with 25 live performance of “Riverdance at Expo”, along with a programme of 52 masterclasses and pop-up musical and dance performances.

Enterprise agencies and organisations like Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, the Dubai Irish Business Network and the Department of Higher Education and Research will represent Irish trades and hold business seminars, workshops and events.

Ireland will also participate in ten themed weeks during the expo, which cover areas such as climate change and biodiversity; tolerance and inclusivity; and water.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Expo “advances our economic interests and contributes to important debates about the future of our shared planet”.

“It strengthens our voice and our reputation in the world at a time when Ireland is a member of the UN Security Council,” Coveney said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“My department is working with partners across Government, State Agencies, business, arts and culture, academia and the creative industries to ensure a high-impact Irish presence in Dubai. Expo will provide a platform in raising awareness of Ireland as a place to live, study and work, and a destination to visit as well as highlighting a great country in which, and with which, to do business,” the minister said.

“Expo provides a great opportunity to discuss and debate the major global issues of our day, from climate and sustainability to diversity and education.”

Dubai launched the $7 billion event today with an opening ceremony of fireworks and lights displays.

The centrepiece of the Expo site, the Al Wasl Plaza, was lit by projections as Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opened the six-month event.

With reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie