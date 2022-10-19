Ireland for Ukraine Fund to provide €5.2 million in grants to support Ukrainians

A TOTAL OF €5.2 million in grants is to be used to help meet the needs of Ukrainians seeking safety in Ireland, as well as people living on the ground in Ukraine.

The grants have been announced today by the Ireland for Ukraine Fund.

‘Ireland for Ukraine’ aims to raise money for people impacted by the Russian invasion – including those who have had to flee their homes.

All proceeds donated to the campaign have been received and are being managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland, a charity with 22 years’ experience in philanthropy and grant-making.

Local communities helping people fleeing from Ukraine, specialised trauma services, care for children and general wellbeing and access to work services are to receive support from the Fund.

Across Ireland, over 100 projects will receive grants. International agencies such as Unicef, the Irish Red Cross, Concern and Trócaire are also receiving support from the Fund.

The fund is also supported by a €5 million donation from Government, which has been provided through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“The grants provided to the projects will support continued engagement with the Ukrainian community through a range of initatives, supports and interventions including outreach and focusing on building the capacity of local community groups,” Minister of State Joe O’Brien said.

“These groups are meeting immediate humanitarian needs, providing transport, translation services, provision of English language supports and drop-in services – all vital elements of community integration,” he said.

Announcing the funding, Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said: “Generosity, humanity and compassion are at the very centre of the response of the Irish people to this crisis. Ireland for Ukraine struck a chord which has seen donations from children selling cakes, bridge evenings, athletics clubs, swims, musical evenings and so much more.

“From harp-playing on Inis Oirr to an Ireland for Ukraine concert at the National Concert Hall, from local junior GAA matches to the All-Ireland finals, from pocket money sent in the post to the support of Government – ‘Ireland for Ukraine’ has motivated and reflected an incredible national response.

“The awareness-raising through our media partners helped people see that the need is great not just on the ground but also much closer to home. This fund gives reassurance that every donation is being used to address both.”

Organisations taking part in the campaign are The Journal, RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, TG4, SKY Ireland, The Currency, DMG Media, Radiocentre, the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis.

Also taking part are The Anglo-Celt, The Meath Chronicle, The Connaught Telegraph, The Westmeath Independent, The Westmeath Examiner, The Connacht Tribune and City Tribune, The Donegal News, The Tuam Herald, The Clare Champion, The Northern Standard, The Southern Star, The Munster Express, The Nenagh Guardian and The Mayo News.