Ireland undone by firing France in front of record attendance in World Cup send-off

Republic of Ireland 0

France 3

A RECORD CROWD at Tallaght Stadium sent Ireland off to the World Cup, but in all, the an encouraging start turned into a disappointing defeat to France.

A double-blow just before half time all but ended this farewell friendly as a contest, as Katie McCabe and Sinead Farrelly emerged as injury concerns two weeks out from Ireland’s first-ever major tournament.

(The official word from the FAI is that McCabe rolled her ankle, with both substitutions appearing precautionary.)

7,633 watched on on a rainy night in Tallaght; allegations against Vera Pauw overshadowing the occasion.

But the focus was on football here, as Pauw played what she perceives her strongest XI. US-born duo Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva earned their home debuts, while Kyra Carusa started up top in a Player of the Match performance.

For all her efforts though, Ireland failed to hit the target — discounting an offside goal.

Megan Connolly was deployed as a centre-half alongside the excellent Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey, while Ruesha Littlejohn was another headline inclusion.

A tribute to the 1973 WNT team kickstarted a celebratory evening before a promising start from Ireland kept with the theme. But that was turned on its head with goals from Maelle Lakrar (two) and Eugenie Le Sommer handing victory to the team ranked fifth in Fifa’s World rankings. Ireland may take issue with some questionable officiating, too.

Their positive first-half performance was undone by two France goals just before the break. Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer both hit the net in a nightmare injury time period for Vera Pauw’s side. Lakrar added another goal in the second half, scoring her first two international goals on her third appearance, as France flexed their muscle.

Lakrar’s first goal was an awful one to concede. Their opener came on the stroke of 45 after some hapless defending, the Irish rearguard arguing for offside afterwards. Lakrar left Izzy Atkinson scrambling and Heather Payne’s dreadful clearance from the cross ricocheted off the fortuitous goalscorer and then Courtney Brosnan.

The other one was a quality finish from Eugenie Le Sommer three minutes later. France were purring; Sandie Toltetti played Kenza Dali, who turned Louise Quinn before Le Sommer curled home.

Earlier in the half, the excellent Kyra Carusa had a goal controversially chalked off for offside. Farrelly headed on a launched ball from Brosnan, with Carusa finishing cooly past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the 11th minute, but the assistant referee’s flag was up.

Ireland have the ball in the net, but the offside flag goes up after Kyra Carusa’s tidy finish

📺 Watch live coverage of Ireland v France 👉 https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱 Updates 👉 https://t.co/cjFYtsqGA9

📻 Live commentary 👉 https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8 pic.twitter.com/V7tkzor0uM — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 6, 2023

Ireland set the tone in Tallaght, trying to attack wide and finding joy down the left in particular with McCabe and Marissa Sheva linking up well. McCabe, typically, got stuck in and has some moments of brilliance, while Karusa threatened up top.

Shortly after her disallowed goal, she won a free on the edge of the box with Estelle Cascarino seeing yellow. Larkrar snapped at McCabe’s foot earlier in the move, and while the Arsenal star went down and received treatment, she played on.

France’s play was sublime at times, but Ireland frustrated them and disrupted their intricate passing. They probed down the left, targeting the struggling Payne, while Ireland players switched over and back at times.

Quinn stopped up with some big blocks, while O’Sullivan and Farrelly showed their class in the middle, but France always posed a counter-attacking threat off Ireland’s set-pieces.

Brosnan lost a race to the ball on 26 minutes, but the side-netting saved her blushes — and Selma Bacha’s effort. France had several other shots hit it, as Le Sommer moved through the gears.

McCabe departed just after the half-hour mark, with half-chances following at both ends amidst goalkeeping and defensive lapses.

France then began to turn the screw, their pre-half time burst setting them up for a big second period.

In truth, they completely outclassed their hosts from there, Ireland failing to recover from that double-blow. A third goal look imminent and it arrived in the 61st minute. Larkrar was on target once more, her bullet coming off a corner — another soft one to concede.

While the typically-solid Quinn, Brosnan and co. did their utmost with interceptions and straightforward saves, France ran the show from there. With both sides running their bench, the game all but petered out from there.

Farrelly was forced off after picking up a knock, with all eyes on herself and McCabe over the coming days.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne (Aine O’Gorman 69), Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey (Claire O’Riordan 69), Megan Connolly (Diane Caldwell 80), Katie McCabe (Izzy Atkinson 31); Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 69), Sinead Farrelly (Abbie Larkin 80), Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa.

France: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Maelle Lakrar (Eve Perisset 75), Estelle Cascarino, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui (Viviane Asseyi 86), Grace Geyoro (Amel Majri 75), Sandie Toltetti, Kenza Dali (Elisa De Almeida 61); Kadidiatou Diani (Clara Mateo 61), Eugénie Le Sommer (Naomie Feller 75), Selma Bacha.

Referee: Kirsty Dowle (England).

