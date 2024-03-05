Ireland drawn with England, France and Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifiers

EILEEN GLEESON’S IRELAND side has been drawn against France, European champions England and Sweden in League A of the Women’s European Qualifiers.
The girls in green will face a tough task to make it to the finals in 2025 in Switzerland
The league will run from April to July and will decide the qualification places and play-off berths.
Prior to February’s 2-0 loss to Wales, Ireland had been unbeaten since the World Cup and the narrow defeat to Australia, and then the 2-1 loss to Canada.
After the exit of Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson took the managerial role as an interim position, but positive results left the decision to make her permanent an easy one.
The full draw is as follows:
LEAGUE A
Group A1
Netherlands
Italy
Norway
Finland
Group A2
Spain
Denmark
Belgium
Czechia
Group A3
France
England
Sweden
Republic of Ireland
Group A4
Germany
Austria
Iceland
Poland
LEAGUE B
Group B1
Switzerland
Hungary
Turkey
Azerbaijan
Group B2
Scotland
Serbia
Slovakia
Israel
Group B3
Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland
Malta
Group B4
Wales
Croatia
Ukraine
Kosovo
LEAGUE C
Group C1
Belarus
Lithuania
Cyprus
Georgia
Group C2
Slovenia
Latvia
North Macedonia
Moldova
Group C3
Greece
Montenegro
Andorra
Faroe Islands
Group C4
Romania
Bulgaria
Kazakhstan
Armenia
Group C5
Albania
Estonia
Luxembourg
More to follow…
