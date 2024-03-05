Ireland drawn with England, France and Sweden in Euro 2025 qualifiers

EILEEN GLEESON’S IRELAND side has been drawn against France, European champions England and Sweden in League A of the Women’s European Qualifiers.

The girls in green will face a tough task to make it to the finals in 2025 in Switzerland

The league will run from April to July and will decide the qualification places and play-off berths.

Prior to February’s 2-0 loss to Wales, Ireland had been unbeaten since the World Cup and the narrow defeat to Australia, and then the 2-1 loss to Canada.

After the exit of Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson took the managerial role as an interim position, but positive results left the decision to make her permanent an easy one.

The full draw is as follows:

LEAGUE A

Group A1

Netherlands

Italy

Norway

Finland

Group A2

Spain

Denmark

Belgium

Czechia

Group A3

France

England

Sweden

Republic of Ireland

Group A4

Germany

Austria

Iceland

Poland

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Switzerland

Hungary

Turkey

Azerbaijan

Group B2

Scotland

Serbia

Slovakia

Israel

Advertisement

Group B3

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northern Ireland

Malta

Group B4

Wales

Croatia

Ukraine

Kosovo

LEAGUE C

Group C1

Belarus

Lithuania

Cyprus

Georgia

Group C2

Slovenia

Latvia

North Macedonia

Moldova

Group C3

Greece

Montenegro

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Group C4

Romania

Bulgaria

Kazakhstan

Armenia

Group C5

Albania

Estonia

Luxembourg

More to follow…

Written by Declan Bogue and posted on the42.ie. The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.