Ireland's Group B rivals Canada and Nigeria deadlocked in 0-0 draw

CANADA AND NIGERIA failed to score in their opening game of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, leaving the Rectangular with one point each.

The match will be reviewed keenly by Ireland’s Vera Pauw as her side prepare to face both Group B nations over the next 10 days.

After eight minutes of stoppage time and a VAR upgrade, Deborah Abiodun was shown red for a studs-up challenge on Canada’s Ashley Lawrence.

Earlier in the game, Nigeria keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denied Christine Sinclair the chance of scoring at a sixth world cup with a penalty save.

The key moment came shortly after half-time, when a spot-kick was awarded following a VAR check for a foul by Francisca Ordega on Sinclair.

Sinclair dusted herself down to take the penalty but her kick was poor and Nnadozie was able to make the save.

Canada have never gone beyond the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup but are hoping to go deep into this year’s tournament on the back of winning gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

However, they had a disrupted build-up as the team threatened to strike over pay, funding and contractual issues.

They are also missing key players due to injury and perhaps continue to rely too heavily on Sinclair, the all-time top scorer in international football.

Nigeria are appearing at their ninth World Cup but were themselves embroiled in controversy in the build-up as the team clashed with their national federation over bonuses.

They had even threatened to boycott their opening game, but Randy Waldrum’s team produced a spirited performance that gives them hope of matching their run to the last 16 four years ago in France.

Star striker Asisat Oshoala was unable to shine but the Nigerian defence gave away little against the attack of the team ranked seventh in the world.

Ireland take on Canada on Wednesday in Perth on Wednesday at 8pm local time (1pm Irish time). The final group match against Nigeria takes place on Monday, 31 July at 8pm (11am Irish time).

They will be searching for their first point in the tournament following a narrow 1-0 loss to Australia in their World Cup debut last night.

-With reporting by afp2023

