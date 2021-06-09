#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Seven in 10 Irish residents to take staycation before November, new research shows

The south-west region of the country is the most popular destination for Irish residents.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 10:02 PM
16 minutes ago 1,039 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5462327
A view of the Skelligs off the coast of Co Kerry
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
A view of the Skelligs off the coast of Co Kerry
A view of the Skelligs off the coast of Co Kerry
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

SEVEN IN 10 Irish residents say they will take a holiday at home before November, new research shows.

The south-west region of the country is the most popular destination for Irish residents intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months, followed by the west and south-east regions at 20% and 13% respectively.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) compiled the Intention to Travel Survey during the last week of April and first week of May.

It revealed that some 73.6% of people say they will take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.

More than 32% of people say they will take an overseas trip, while some 15% of people will take a trip north of the border.

Just under three-quarters of Irish people intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months are planning to use it for holidays, leisure and recreation purposes, while 22% plan to visit friends and relatives.

Those who are intending to make an overnight domestic business trip account for just 1.1% of people.

The survey found that almost two-thirds of Irish adults had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020.

More than half cancelled overnight overseas trips due to the pandemic, while 39% cancelled overnight domestic trips.

While 47.3% of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5% intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2%) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

One-fifth of those intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the coming year plan to use self-catering accommodation, while 56.7% will use a hotel, guesthouse or B&B accommodation.

Statistician Brendan Curtin said: “The findings of the survey reveal that while almost two-thirds (64.6%) of Irish residents aged 18 and over had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020, seven in 10 people (73.6%) intend to take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.

“For overseas trips, 47.3% of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5% intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2%) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie