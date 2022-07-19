Ireland's Hotspots- where were temperature records broken yesterday?

Phoenix Park in Dublin, where temperatures broke two records yesterday.

YESTERDAY’S HEAT DIDN’T manage to break Ireland’s all-time record of 33.3°C but it sure got close, as well as shattering a few other milestones.

Phoenix Park weather station

recorded its maximum air temperature since data was first recorded in the early 1830s, reaching 33.1°C yesterday.

recorded the 2nd highest temperature ever recorded for Ireland and only 0.3°C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

beat the 20th century record (measured in Boora, Offaly in 1976 at 32.5°C) and the previous 21st century record ( 32.3°C in Elphin, Roscommon in 2006).

peaked 12.8°C above its long-term average yesterday.

The temperature set at Kilkenny Castle will retain the record. Source: Shutterstock/Panaspics

An event in March to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Irish Air Corps at Casement Aerodrome, where a new record was set yesterday. Source: Leah Farrell

The second highest temperature recorded yesterday was only ten kilometres away at Casment Aerodrome, a military base in Baldonnel just south-west of Dublin city.

It’s 31.9°C was its highest recorded temperature, beating out what was the previous highest heat for Dublin which was recorded there in 2006 at 31°C.

Interestingly, Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far before immediately having that title stolen on yesterday.

Oak Park in Carlow. Source: Shutterstock

The third hottest temperature yesterday was Oak Park in Carlow at 31.6°C, followed by Mount Dillon in Roscommon at 31.4°C.

Mount Dillon weather station in Roscommon.

Dublin Airport also broke its top heat records twice in recent days.

It’s previous highest temperature was in 1943 at 28.7°C, which was trumped on Sunday by 28.9°C.

This was beaten yesterday by a heat of 29.1°C

A view of Gurteen, Tipperary Source: Shutterstock/Wesley Keller

The fourth hottest area was Gurteen, Tipperary which reached 31°C yesterday.

Followed by Shannon Airport in Clare at 30.8°C. Source: Shutterstock/gabriel12

Ballyhaise, Cavan recorded 30.8°C.

Ballyhaise College

Grange, Dunsany Meath, 30.5°C.

Dunsany Castle, Meath

Met Éireann has stated that the heat will continue today, particularly over the eastern half of the country with highs of 22 to 27°C while the weather will be cooler & fresher elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C.

The meteorlogical agency has also issued a Status Yellow Thurderstorm Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 9pm.