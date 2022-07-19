Ireland's Hotspots- where were temperature records broken yesterday?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
YESTERDAY’S HEAT DIDN’T manage to break Ireland’s all-time record of 33.3°C but it sure got close, as well as shattering a few other milestones.
Phoenix Park weather station
The second highest temperature recorded yesterday was only ten kilometres away at Casment Aerodrome, a military base in Baldonnel just south-west of Dublin city.
It’s 31.9°C was its highest recorded temperature, beating out what was the previous highest heat for Dublin which was recorded there in 2006 at 31°C.
Interestingly, Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far before immediately having that title stolen on yesterday.
Dublin Airport also broke its top heat records twice in recent days.
It’s previous highest temperature was in 1943 at 28.7°C, which was trumped on Sunday by 28.9°C.
This was beaten yesterday by a heat of 29.1°C
Met Éireann has stated that the heat will continue today, particularly over the eastern half of the country with highs of 22 to 27°C while the weather will be cooler & fresher elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C.
The meteorlogical agency has also issued a Status Yellow Thurderstorm Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 9pm.
