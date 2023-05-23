Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 23 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Nikola Kristic/INPHO Ireland’s Mason Melia celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary.
# Ole Ole
Four-goal Ireland U17s book quarter-final spot at European Championships
Luke Kehir and Mason Melia both scored a brace of goals to secure the win.
1.8k
1
33 minutes ago

Republic of Ireland U17s 4

Hungary U17s 2

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U17s have booked their place at the quarter-final of the Uefa European Championships following a 4-2 victory over Hungary.

Two goals apiece from St Patrick’s Athletic duo Luke Kehir and Mason Melia helped Ireland progress to the knockout stages of the tournament to cap off a fine performance for Colin O’Brien’s side at the Pancho Aréna in Felcsút.

Hungary had a superior goal difference compared to Ireland, meaning that only a win would do your the young Boys in Green. Tonight’s result sees the tournament hosts bow out while for Ireland, their victory came on the back of an impressive win over Wales last weekend.

Ireland will be in action in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Spain are likely to be their opponents in that clash, although it could also be Serbia or Slovenia.

HUNGARY: Yaakobishvili; Hornyak (Burghart 76), Kaczvinszki, Umathum, Girsik; Nemeth (Somfalbi 76), Kern, Fenyo (Szabo 46), Varga (Demko 85); Simon, Molnar (Vidnyanszki 76).

IRELAND: Healy; Grante, Babb, O’Sullivan; Kehir, Akachukwu, Melia, Turley, McGrath, Orazi (Murray 88); Melia (Okusun 67), Razi (Moore 76).

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     