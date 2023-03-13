Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson will miss Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England in Dublin.
It is a cruel blow for both players, with Ireland bidding to win a Grand Slam on home soil.
Meanwhile, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, and Rónan Kelleher will all remain in Ireland camp this week and have their injuries managed by the Irish medical staff as they bid to recover in time to face the English.
The uncapped Leinster lock Ross Molony and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart have been called up to Farrell’s squad after the spate of injuries during yesterday’s 22-7 win over Scotland in Edinburgh.
Outside centre Ringrose took a nasty blow to the head when tackling Blair Kinghorn late on and received treatment on the pitch for several minutes before being stretchered off.
Ireland have now confirmed that Ringrose “is doing well today and has returned to Dublin” but he will not feature against England.
Second row Henderson fractured his forearm while making a tackle in the first half and was replaced by Ryan Baird after 24 minutes. Ireland said Henderson will undergo surgery today.
Number eight Doris injured his hip as he leapt to gather a wayward quick Scottish lineout early in the game and though he attempted to play on, he was soon replaced by Jack Conan.
Hooker Sheehan was next to follow with his shoulder issue but his replacement, Kelleher also suffered a shoulder injury. The latter played on as flanker Josh van der Flier took over lineout throwing duties, but Kelleher had to retire early in the second half, with prop Cian Healy coming on to scrummage at hooker.
Farrell will hope to see Doris, Sheehan and Kelleher making swift improvement in the coming days, but Ireland have been left with a heavy injury toll after their win in Murrayfield.
* denotes uncapped player
Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie
