#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland is getting a new Covid roadmap, but what’s happening in other countries right now?

Let’s take a look.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 6:30 AM
32 minutes ago 2,730 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362224
People gather at the Vatican over the weekend.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
People gather at the Vatican over the weekend.
People gather at the Vatican over the weekend.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AN UPDATED LIVING with Covid plan will be published today, the latest attempt by the government to give some clarity to people about what they will be facing for the next few months.

The Taoiseach has indicated there will not be much relaxation of the rules, with no significant change to be seen until May.

While we will get more details about the government’s decision today, a number of other countries around Europe are moving to ease their restrictions. 

So, what’s happening in other countries right now?

Yesterday, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced its four-stage plan could see England’s coronavirus restrictions completely lifted by 21 June.

In the first phase, all pupils in England’s schools are expected to return to class from 8 March. Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on 29 March when the school Easter holidays begin – with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Outdoor sports, including football, golf and tennis, will be allowed to resume from 29 March, with shops, hairdressers and gyms reopening from 12 April in England.

From 12 April, outdoor hospitality will resume, as well as zoos and theme parks.

In Germany, non-essential stores will remain closed until at least 7 March. Schools for younger students in more than half of Germany’s 16 states reopened yesterday.

Restaurants remain closed, as are museums, gyms and cinemas, but sport, such as golf, reopened in some states yesterday.

Austria has experienced a high infection rate of late, however, some of the restrictions in places are a lot less than in Ireland right now.

While the official government website states that Austria is in lockdown, shops and hairdressers are open, with schools also open. 

Restaurants and bars can only offer takeout services, but museums, libraries, and zoos are open. All other culture and leisure facilities such as theatres, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks are closed.

France is not under lockdown, but there is a national curfew in force from 6pm-6am. Schools and shops are open, however restaurants and bars remain closed.

Children have returned to school in several cities, including Bordeaux, Grenoble and Lyon, according to the BBC

Meanwhile, shops, hairdressers, swimming pools and schools are open in Belgium, while cafes and restaurants are shut until 1 April.

Although Sweden has pursued a far less strict approach than most other countries, restrictions have been imposed over the last couple of months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants is not allowed after 8pm, there are also restrictions in place on gatherings, with no more than eight people permitted.

However, the majority of businesses and schools are open.

Spain has also started to roll back on its restrictions. Changes have been made to Madrid’s curfew time, with it moving from 10pm to 11pm, for instance.

Bars and restaurants can stay open until 11pm. Madrid has also increased the number of diners permitted on street cafés, from four to six.

El Pais reports that in Galicia stores will soon be able to stay open until 9pm instead of 6pm. 

Meanwhile in Italy, the government moved to a tiered system of restrictions in January.

Last week, stricter measures were imposed in three regions, resulting in the closure of bars and restaurants, but Rome and Milan were not included. 

Speaking last week, Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme said: “I’ve said this from the beginning. If you focus on cases, contacts and clusters, if you focus on restricting the movement of those who are sick or their contacts – then you don’t have to restrict the movement of all of society.”

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie