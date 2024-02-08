Irish basketball team did not shake hands with Israeli team after being accused of anti-Semitism

LAST UPDATE | 58 minutes ago
THE IRISH TEAM did not shake hands or engage in the “traditional pre-match arrangements” with Israel ahead of this afternoon’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier following accusations of “anti-Semitism”.
The game was originally due to take place in Israel on 9 November 2023, but was postponed due to the conflict in the region and later rescheduled for a neutral venue in Riga, Latvia today.
The game kicked off at 4pm this afternoon.
Photos were published online this week of the Israeli team posing with armed members of the Israeli Defence Forces at a sports hall in Tel Aviv.
Ireland’s decision to fulfil today’s fixture has come under increased public scrutiny this week, forcing Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan to repeatedly defend the decision not to withdraw.
Yesterday, Israeli basketball player Dor Sa’ar described the Ireland team as “anti-Semitic”.
In an interview published on the Israeli Basketball Federation website, Sa’ar said: “It’s known that they are quite anti-Semitic and it’s no secret, and maybe that’s why a strong game is expected. We have to show that we’re better than them and win.”
While Ireland has not withdrawn fully from the game, Basketball Ireland this afternoon said the team would no longer partake in the traditional pre-match arrangements.
Statement ahead of today's FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier. pic.twitter.com/iz6s88febf— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 8, 2024
Basketball Ireland said it informed FIBA yesterday that “as a direct result of recent comments made by Israeli players and coaching staff – including inflammatory and wholly inaccurate accusations of anti-semitism, published on official Israeli federation channels – that our players will not be partaking in traditional pre-match arrangements with our upcoming oppondents”.
“This includes exchanging of gifts, formal handshakes before or after the game, while our players will line up for the national anthem by our bench, rather than centre court,” it said.
Basketball Ireland said it “fully supports” its players in their decision.
RTÉ News reported yesterday that five Irish players are believed to have chosen not to travel to Latvia for the game.
