Irish Government says claim it refused to call Hamas a 'terror organisation' is false

IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has said it is untrue that the Irish state refused to support the categorisation of Hamas as a “terrorist organisation” in the EU’s initial statement on the war between Israel and Hamas.

A source has told The Journal that in reality, Ireland had called for a statement that asked for a de-escalation of hostilities on both sides.

In response to queries, DFA confirms it is categorically false that Ireland refused to agree a reference to Hamas as a terrorist organisation in the EU statement in response to attacks in Israel. Hamas is listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, unanimously agreed by all MSs — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) October 9, 2023

European news site i24NEWS yesterday claimed that the EU wanted to issue a “harsher statement” on the war, but Luxembourg, Ireland and Denmark refused to call Hamas a terror organisation in the statement.

The tweet by i24NEWS containing the claim has been viewed 1.4 million times.

The Irish Foreign Minister released a statement today clarifying that it is “categorically false that Ireland refused to agree a reference to Hamas as a terrorist organisation in the EU statement in response to attacks in Israel.”

“Hamas is listed by the EU as a terrorist organisation, unanimously agreed by all [member states],” the statement added.

“The EU wanted to issue a harsher statement but Luxembourg, Ireland and Denmark refused to call Hamas a terror organization,” a diplomatic source tells i24NEWS in reference to the EU statement on the Hamas attack on Israel — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 8, 2023

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has similarly dismissed the claim.

“[Denmark] firmly rejects the false information that Denmark should have objected to qualifying Hamas a terrorist organisation in negotiating an EU declaration. Denmark would never do that. Hamas is listed a terror organisation by the EU and Denmark has on several occasions referred to Hamas as such,” it said.

Luxembourg has also denied the claims.

The statement released yesterday said that the EU “condemns in the strongest possible terms the multiple and indiscriminate attacks across Israel by Hamas and deeply deplores the loss of lives.

“The EU calls for an immediate cessation of these senseless attacks and violence, which will only further increase tensions on the ground and seriously undermine Palestinian people’s aspirations for peace.

“The EU stands in solidarity with Israel which has the right to defend itself in line with international law, in the face of such violent and indiscriminate attacks.

“The EU recalls the importance of working towards a lasting and sustainable peace through reinvigorated efforts in the Middle East Peace Process.”

Over 1,200 people have been killed in violence in Israel and Gaza in the worst outbreak of violence seen in the region since 2014.

At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas militants stormed out of Gaza on Saturday and attack Israeli settlements.

In Gaza, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said that “560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured” in Israeli strikes.

Following two days of retaliatory air strikes, Israeli Defence Minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip.