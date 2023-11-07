'We can't wait for Europe to get its act together': Taoiseach told Ireland must take action on Israel

“WE CANNOT WAIT for Europe to get their act together” in calling out Israel’s actions, according to Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

The Galway TD told the Taoiseach that Ireland must make it clear to Israel that it is not supportive of their actions, through trade restrictions and other mechanisms.

Israel’s deadliest war sparked by the 7 October Hamas attacks, has entered its second month as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed there would be no ceasefire until the militant group releases its 240 hostages.

Gaza’s health ministry said today that 10,328 people have been killed in the month-long war.

Connolly’s comments in the Dáil today came after Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns told Leo Varadkar during Leaders’ Questions that while words of condemnation are important, now is the time for action.

Calls to suspend EU-Israel trade deal

She called on Varadkar to call for the EU-Israeli trade deal to be suspended at the next EU Council meeting, which is due to take place in December.

On the basis of Israel’s breach of the human rights clause within the trade agreement, there should be a suspension, Cairns said .

“There are several things you could do, given what’s going on,” she said.

Cairns also called for the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill to be enacted as a matter of urgency.

The private members bill, sponsored by Sinn Féin’s John Brady, was pushed out for nine months by government. The bill looks to impose certain prohibitions and restrictions on investments made by National Treasury Management Agency in certain companies operating in illegal israeli settlements on Palestinian lands that appear on a UN Database.

Connolly said Ireland and many other countries stood “idly by” as Israel continued its illegal occupation of Palestinian lands over the years.

She stated that the government also chose not to grasp the opportunity with the divestment bill, along with the Occupied Territories Bill, which was omitted from the programme for government.

Taoiseach told ‘do not be afraid’

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon told the Taoiseach that there is a need for Ireland to act unilaterally. “Do not be afraid to do so,” Gannon said.

Varadkar said the EU trade agreement with Israel is something for EU level discussions, stating that Ireland “can’t and should not act alone”.

“The truth is there is a very significant divergence of opinion within the European Union… the truth is there are very different views,” he said.

The Taoiseach was frank in his response that the position around the EU table is nowhere remotely near imposing sanctions on Israel.

Some EU countries strongly support Israel, Varadkar told the Dáil.

He said the role Ireland is playing is “possible”, stating the Irish government is trying to centre the EU “in a better place”.

EU not near imposing sanctions

Varadkar said the EU position has evolved in the past couple of weeks.

“I hope it will evolve again,” he told the Dáil, stating that Ireland will continue to use its influence to call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

The Taoiseach also said the “mighty vengeance” promised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warranted when it comes to Hamas, who killed 1,400 Israeli civilians, but not when it comes to the civilians of Gaza.

He said he is fearful at how long the war will go on for and is worried there could be an escalation,

“When the war is over, who is going to run Gaza and who is going to rebuild it?” the Taoiseach asked, stating that no one seems to have those answers right now.