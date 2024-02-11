Six-try Ireland storm past Italy to take another step towards Grand Slam defence

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 36-0 Italy

IRELAND CONTINUED THEIR quest to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam defence with a commanding 36-0 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

On the back of last weekend’s statement win in France, Ireland were heavily fancied to add another bonus-point win here and while head coach Andy Farrell will pick holes in the performance, the home side were utterly dominant across every aspect of the game. The tries came from Jack Crowley, Dan Sheehan (2), Jack Conan, James Lowe and Calvin Nash, with the bonus-point wrapped up early in the second half.

