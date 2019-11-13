This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

If Ireland joins Cern, it will result in 'millions being put into Irish economy’, committee told

It would cost around €1.3 million for Ireland to join as an associate member of Cern.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 9:35 PM
45 minutes ago 4,501 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4890882
The Large Hadron Collider Atlas detector, under construction in 2006.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The Large Hadron Collider Atlas detector, under construction in 2006.
The Large Hadron Collider Atlas detector, under construction in 2006.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRELAND’S ASSOCIATE MEMBERSHIP of the Cern nuclear research centre is a “no brainer” which will result in millions of euro being put into the Irish economy, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

It would cost around €1.3 million for Ireland to join as an associate member of Cern, or €10 million as a full member.

Founded in 1954, the laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland, was one of Europe’s first joint ventures and has 22 member states.

Malta and Luxembourg are the only other countries in the European Union who are not members.

Professor Ronan McNulty

A report on the case for Ireland joining up, published today, said associate membership would bring direct economic returns for the country.

Professor Ronan McNulty told the Oireachtas Business Committee today that it is advisable for Ireland to become an associate member before it gets full membership, and the money spent on the yearly fee will pay dividends.

“Yes full membership is expensive but the committee has recommended associate membership,” he said.

Associate membership is €1.3 million per year but… €90 million will come back to the country as it will have the multiplier effect.

Prof McNulty said much of Cern’s billion-euro budget goes on procurement from companies in member states.

He said Ireland’s €1.3 million contribution will “easily” be returned in terms of hi-tech equipment purchased from Ireland, research and industrial contracts.

switzerland-meyrin-cern-new-linear-accelerator People visit the Globe of Science and Innovation of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Irish science bodies, business representatives, IT organisations and politicians have echoed the call from McNulty who said Ireland needs to become a full member of Cern or risk missing out on hundreds of millions of euro of contracts.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys said the cost of Ireland’s membership should not be the focus as the value of Cern membership cannot have a monetary value put on it.

“Cern is one of those things you can’t put a euro value of being involved in,” he said.

Fianna Fáil spokesman on science and technology, James Lawless, said that if Ireland is to be a real player in the international science community, membership of Cern is key.

“Ireland’s membership of Cern is a no-brainer,” he said.

He said membership of the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Southern Observatory (ESO) alone was not enough and Ireland was isolating itself by not being a member of Cern.

Cern is home to the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator with a 27km ring of superconducting magnets.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie