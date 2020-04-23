This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's €9.7m Lotto winner comes forward but will have to wait for restrictions to be lifted

Saturday’s jackpot came about after 11 weeks of rollovers.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 14,923 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082285
Celebration in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney.
Image: MacInnes Photography
Celebration in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney.
Celebration in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney.
Image: MacInnes Photography

THE WINNER OF the weekend’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery. 

The winning ticket was sold in Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney and the National Lottery has now confirmed that the holder has come forward. 

“We can confirm that we have been contacted this afternoon by the lucky ticket-holder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the ongoing public health emergency,” a National Lottery spokesperson said today. 

The National Lottery had previously stated that it was doubling the time that people have to collect their prize from 90 days to 180 days due to the ongoing health crisis.   

Saturday’s €9,772,175 jackpot came about after the Irish Lotto jackpot had been rolling over since 1 February.

The sale of the ticket in Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney came just four days after a separate €500,000 Euromillions prize was won from the same shop.  

Store manager PJ Magee told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier this week that, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the winning ticket was likely to be sold locally. 

“We’re hoping that, we think that that’s the way it should be like because with the restrictions we feel that people should be a local person,” he said. 

The National Lottery spokesperson also said today that in last night’s draw two online players in Dublin won prizes of €250,000 and €37,258 in the Lotto and Lotto Plus 2 draws. 

They are therefore encouraging online players to check their emails this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie