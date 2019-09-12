Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Extra Ordinary

What we know

Irish film Extra Ordinary is directed by the guys behind D.A.D.D.Y (Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern), and stars Maeve Higgins, Will Forte and Barry Ward. So we know with these folks on board, we’re in for a comic and visual treat. Higgins plays Rose Dooley, a young woman who gives up using her supernatural abilities after her dad dies – but when she meets Martin Martin, she’s forced to return to her powers… (This film was also featured in Trailer Watch last week due to an editing mixup – it’s actually out this week!)

What the critics say

“Ahern and Loughman (with credited “additional writing” assistance from Higgins and Demian Fox) have constructed an accessibly off-the-wall comedy that moves at a brisk but unhurried pace, incorporating a suitable array of digital effects for its fantasy theme without succumbing to the usual CG overkill.” - Variety

“The feature debut for writing/directing team Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, the lightweight film mines familiar horror-comedy ground, but amid all the ectoplasm and satanic rites, it’s really the story of a shy and lonely woman who may have found the right man.” - Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

Hustlers

What we know

Based on a true story: a group of strippers con the Wall Street bankers who visit their club. Starring lots of big names, including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Julia Stiles.

What the critics say

“Hustlers doesn’t pussyfoot about what goes on in those “champagne rooms” off stage. The intent is not to exploit but to show how women manage to live and work in a predatory man’s world.” – Rolling Stone

“Hustlers is also pleasingly aesthetically assured, switching from travelling, Birdman-like takes to crisp, fast cuts, all captured with a nocturnal neon tinge by cinematographer Todd Banhazl (who worked magic on Janelle Monáe’s visual album Dirty Computer).” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Honeyland

What we know

Shot in North Macedonia, a female beekeeper has to battle with the family from hell after they move next door.

What the critics say

“Honeyland really is a miraculous feat, shot over three years as if by invisible camera – not a single furtive glance is directed towards the film-makers. As for Hatidze, you could watch her for hours.” – The Guardian

“Hussein asks her about money—what she gets for her honey—and, with that apparently innocent question, it’s obvious, after a very gradual and protracted setup, that the drama is about to begin.” – The New Yorker

What’s it rated?

