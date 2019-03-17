Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERY CHILD SHOULD be taught the words of the Irish national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, in primary school, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

After taking part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, the Taoiseach told TheJournal.ie that he wouldn’t follow how the American tradition, where school children recite the pledge of allegiance at the start and end of each day.

“I think it would be a good idea for the national anthem to be taught in schools it was actually taught to me when I was in primary school, whether it was mandatory or not I don’t know, that’s where I learnt the anthem.

“So, I think that would be good. I don’t think I would go down the American route, you know the pledge of allegiance at the start of the day, I’m not sure that would really fit in with the Irish culture. But the words of the national anthem – I think that is something every kid should learn in primary school,” he said.

Source: Brian Lawless

Senator Rónán Mullen raised the issue of the national anthem in the Seanad last week, and said that the teaching of Amhrán na bhFiann should form part of the curriculum at primary school level.

He concluded that the government should work towards having the National Anthem as part of the curriculum.