This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach

There have been calls for the teaching of the national anthem to be added to the curriculum.

By Christina Finn Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,366 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547157

Ireland: Cork City v Dundalk - Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERY CHILD SHOULD be taught the words of the Irish national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann, in primary school, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

After taking part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, the Taoiseach told TheJournal.ie that he wouldn’t follow how the American tradition, where school children recite the pledge of allegiance at the start and end of each day. 

“I think it would be a good idea for the national anthem to be taught in schools it was actually taught to me when I was in primary school, whether it was mandatory or not I don’t know, that’s where I learnt the anthem.

“So, I think that would be good. I don’t think I would go down the American route, you know the pledge of allegiance at the start of the day, I’m not sure that would really fit in with the Irish culture. But the words of the national anthem – I think that is something every kid should learn in primary school,” he said. 

Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium Source: Brian Lawless

Senator Rónán Mullen raised the issue of the national anthem in the Seanad last week, and said that the teaching of Amhrán na bhFiann should form part of the curriculum at primary school level.

He concluded that the government should work towards having the National Anthem as part of the curriculum.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		8ft fatberg made of wet wipes and nappies removed from sewer in Wicklow
    146,721  90
    2
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    63,687  0
    3
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    62,909  20
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    241  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    99,425  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    93,861  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,071  182
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    20,372  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,551  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,658  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    SHOOTING
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    OPINION
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    From the Garden: 'Traditionally Irish people put their spuds in the ground on or around St Patrick’s Day'
    Opinion: The Irish American community is still an influential force in US politics

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie