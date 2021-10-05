#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's first national survey into suicide bereavement being launched today

The research aims to provide a national profile of the impact of suicide bereavement.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,781 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565249
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

IRELAND’S FIRST NATIONAL survey into suicide bereavement is being launched today. 

Researchers at the National Suicide Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Suicide Bereavement Charity HUGG, are inviting all adults in Ireland who have been bereaved or affected by suicide to take part anonymously.

In particular, the study team is asking groups which are normally under-represented in research of this kind to consider taking part (eg. men and members of minority groups).

People impacted by suicide bereavement will be asked to share their experiences, including any services and supports they may have accessed. 

The research aims to provide a national profile of the impact of suicide bereavement and the needs of the estimated 60,000 people impacted by suicide every year in Ireland. 

As well as understanding the emotional and physical impact of suicide bereavement, researchers are seeking to identify gaps and barriers to accessing appropriate supports for those affected. 

“This survey is the first of its kind in Ireland. The voices of those with lived experience of suicide bereavement are all too often missing from research and their stories are vital in improving how we understand and respond with appropriate supports and services,” lead researcher Dr Eve Griffin said. 

“There will be several important impacts and outcomes from their work. We hope to better understand the wide-ranging impacts of losing someone to suicide. We also hope to identify the unmet needs and challenges to accessing appropriate and timely supports for those who may need it,” Dr Griffin said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The findings from this research will inform the ongoing development, quality and availability of services in Ireland for those affected by suicide, and will contribute to general population awareness of the impacts of suicide.”

The research is being funded by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie