Ireland's first national survey into suicide bereavement being launched today

IRELAND’S FIRST NATIONAL survey into suicide bereavement is being launched today.

Researchers at the National Suicide Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Suicide Bereavement Charity HUGG, are inviting all adults in Ireland who have been bereaved or affected by suicide to take part anonymously.

In particular, the study team is asking groups which are normally under-represented in research of this kind to consider taking part (eg. men and members of minority groups).

People impacted by suicide bereavement will be asked to share their experiences, including any services and supports they may have accessed.

The research aims to provide a national profile of the impact of suicide bereavement and the needs of the estimated 60,000 people impacted by suicide every year in Ireland.

As well as understanding the emotional and physical impact of suicide bereavement, researchers are seeking to identify gaps and barriers to accessing appropriate supports for those affected.

“This survey is the first of its kind in Ireland. The voices of those with lived experience of suicide bereavement are all too often missing from research and their stories are vital in improving how we understand and respond with appropriate supports and services,” lead researcher Dr Eve Griffin said.

“There will be several important impacts and outcomes from their work. We hope to better understand the wide-ranging impacts of losing someone to suicide. We also hope to identify the unmet needs and challenges to accessing appropriate and timely supports for those who may need it,” Dr Griffin said.

“The findings from this research will inform the ongoing development, quality and availability of services in Ireland for those affected by suicide, and will contribute to general population awareness of the impacts of suicide.”

The research is being funded by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention.