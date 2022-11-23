Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 23 November 2022
Ireland should become global hub for tech regulation, Oireachtas committee to hear

Technology Ireland and the IDA will also set out solutions for the recent job losses in the sector

35 minutes ago 724 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/13_Phunkod

THE BEST WAY to ensure that Ireland continues its status as an attractive place for tech businesses to invest is to have a solid regulatory framework, Technology Ireland will tell the Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment today.

Technology Ireland, the country’s biggest business organisation for the tech sector, is set to meet with the committee this morning to highlight goals for Ireland’s future and highlight the growth in the industry.

The group’s director, Una Fitzpatrick, will tell committee members that the tech sector must be future-proofed to protect against job losses such as those seen in Twitter and Meta recently.

“While the news of recent weeks regarding redundancies in a small number of companies is disappointing and deeply upsetting for the individuals impacted there remains a high demand for tech talent in this country, in particular in our indigenous tech companies who found it challenging to hire at pace over the last two years,” her opening statement will note.

A representative of the Industrial Development Agency will also address the committee to state that the IDA will be working with tech companies to compile a skills profile of staff being made redundant.

The IDA will then share these with its clients and with Enterprise Ireland in order to find businesses looking for similar skills so that staff impacted by redundancies can find another job quickly.

Fitzpatrick will add that the sector is also struggling to attract staff- from Irish universities and abroad- due to “the flexibility and attractiveness of Ireland in accommodating overseas talent” coming under pressure as rents rise.

Since 2013, the sector in Ireland has grown at an average of 12% per annum and there has been a 30% increase over the last two years, Fitzpatrick will say.

The digitally intensive sector now directly employs over 270,000 people here while the total investment in the ICT sector at the end of 2019 was €103bn (10% of all capital assets in Ireland).

However there has been a global slowdown in the technology sector in the past 6 to 8 months, she will tell the committee, and while the resources of regulatory bodies like the Data Protection Commission have grown, so have the challenges it faces. 

“Ireland’s unique position as European HQ for many international tech companies means that we have a responsibility to lead the way in shaping good, clear, evidence-based regulation and to demonstrate best practice in the implementation of those regulations,” Fitzpatrick will say.

“Such leadership must begin at home. Ireland’s position as a tech hub has the eyes of Europe and the wider International world upon us.”

With reporting from Tadgh McNally

