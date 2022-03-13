#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Advertisement

There will be a debate in Ireland on military neutrality, says Taoiseach

However, he said “we don’t have time” for such a debate right now.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 1:00 PM
48 minutes ago 2,786 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5709842
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THERE WILL BE a debate in Ireland on its long-standing tradition of military neutrality, the Taoiseach has said.

However, Micheal Martin stressed his country is not politically or morally neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said the “turning upside down” of the order by Russian president Vladimir Putin and increasing cyber threats – including a major cyberattack on the Irish health service last year – should be reflected on in the longer term.

Ireland has been neutral since the 1930s, including throughout the Second World War.

“My view right now is our focus is, and the people united on this, is to make sure that there is a speedy response from the European Union on all of the issues that require a such speedy response,” he told the BBC.

“We’re not a military power in that sense, what Ireland does best is on the humanitarian side, and on the peacekeeping side. Those are our strengths.

“The bottom line now is that we need to keep a unified focus within Ireland on the Ukrainian situation and what we do best.

“One cannot, in the middle of a crisis, change a long-held policy overnight.”

Martin said Ireland would reflect on the impact of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

“The order has been turned upside down by President Putin,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have to reflect on that as a country. We have to reflect on the cybersecurity threat. It’s not just conventional warfare, it’s the cybersecurity hybrid warfare. It has implications for the European Union, it has implications for Ireland in terms of our vulnerability.

“We had a major cyberattack on our health service last year in the middle of Covid, it was a very severe attack, the UK was very helpful to us, Poland was helpful to us.

“There will be a debate in Ireland but we don’t have time for it right now.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie