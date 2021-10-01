Ireland’s newest Technological University Officially Opens

IRELAND’S FIRST TRANSREGIONAL third level institution, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, has been officially opened.

TUS comprises a student population of more than 14,000 and a staff of approximately 2,000 people working fulltime and part-time across six campuses in Athlone, Limerick, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.

In a statement the college said the status and recognition of being a Technological University will enable TUS to offer a more diverse range of research and to award degrees in new areas of speciality, while it will remain committed to retaining and building upon its ethos of providing higher education to all those who would benefit from it.

Inspired by the Irish translation for tús – ‘beginning’, the official launch of TUS will serve a hinterland with a population of almost 850,000.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins and inaugural TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane were among the keynote speakers for the ceremony.

“Education plays a critical role in building a strong and resilient Irish society and economy,” Minister Collins stated.

“As we emerge from an incredibly challenging period as a result of Covid-19, the future for our education sector and regional development has never been more positive and promising.

“The launch of TUS here today is a celebration of what can be achieved through collaboration and connectedness across regions which is key to growth and prosperity at a micro and macro level.

“Deserved recognition as a TU is testament to the passion, collaborative effort and ambition strengthened by significant stakeholder engagement which has been instrumental in shaping this exciting new university.

“It’s fitting also how technology played an important role in enabling the collaboration and extensive planning and research required to launch TUS despite 18 months of remote learning and work as a result of the pandemic. Today we celebrate the belief, ambition and unwavering efforts of all those involved,” he said.

TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane said the University will have a lasting legacy that will bolster these regions from an education, social, economic and cultural perspective to benefit generations to come, stated inaugural TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane.

“Not only is today a momentous day for our staff and students, it is also hugely significant for the wider economic landscape of the Midlands and Midwest with an estimated economic impact of approximately €420 million per annum.

“TUS will be a research and innovation hub for enterprises and will foster a wider and deeper skills base that will make the regions more attractive for inward investment. This will help grow future jobs and incomes as well as deeply impacting the social and cultural fabric of the communities we serve,” he added.