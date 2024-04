MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS denied that Fianna Fáil is “electioneering” or gearing up for an early general election by proposing several budget pledges at its Ard Fheis over the weekend.

Over the weekend Fianna Fáil has promised an increase in pensions, tax cuts for middle earners, and an increase in monthly child benefits.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s ‘This Week’, Martin said that an increase in child benefit payments is something his party will be really “pushing for” in the last year of this Government.

Asked by presenter Justin McCarthy if the “Charlie McCreevy days of auction politics” are back, Martin replied “not at all”.

He mentioned various funds for the likes of tackling climate and investing in infrastructure as an “unprecedented putting aside of money by this Government” for Ireland’s future.

“We are entitled to identify priorities for us at our Ard Fheis when we meet our membership in respect of the next budget, but also for the next five years.

Martin said that there has been an increase in jobs, and revenue generated by the Irish economy because of “prudent management”.

He said that though the rate of inflation is “coming down”, Fianna Fáil still wants to see energy credits to help people with the cost of living in future budgets, as prices are still high, and hurting people’s pockets.

He said that he remains committed to seeing the Government go “full term”, despite some from within his party, including former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, saying that a general election should be called early.