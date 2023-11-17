Ireland on track to make cervical cancer much rarer by 2040, says health minister

IRELAND IS ON track to make cervical cancer significantly rarer by 2040, according to the Minister for Health.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that Ireland is on target to meet the World Health Organisation’s definition of ‘eliminating’ cervical cancer in the next 17 years, which would mean having fewer than four cases per 100,000 women.

Plans to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer in the years to come focus on vaccination against HPV, which causes most cervical cancers, and cervical screening and treatment of precancers.

A public consultation will be held next year on the development of an action plan to ensure the country stays on track to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health concern by 2040.

In a statement, Donnelly said it marks a “significant” development.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly reveals ambitious plan to "eliminate" cervical cancer in Ireland by 2040.

“We can now say that babies born today will reach adulthood in an Ireland where we expect to have eliminated cervical cancer,” the minister said.

“HPV vaccination for boys and girls is a game-changer on our road to elimination, and I’m proud that Ireland was one of the first countries to introduce HPV vaccination through the National Immunisation Programme in 2010, as well as being among the first to adopt HPV cervical screening in 2020,” he said.

“We are now in a strong position to exceed the WHO global targets by announcing 2040 as the date on which we expect to achieve elimination in Ireland.”

He said that “achieving elimination of cervical cancer requires immense effort, and we must ensure we increase HPV vaccination and screening coverage”.

“Immense credit is due to all who have worked tirelessly to get us to today’s announcement, and I extend my gratitude to all involved in the delivery of screening, vaccination and treatment services, to our passionate patient advocates and to all the partnership stakeholders for their commitment in working together towards elimination.”

The Irish Cancer Society has welcomed the news, emphasising the importance of HPV vaccination.

Amy Nolan, Director of Clinical Affairs at the Irish Cancer Society, said that “in order to meet this target, it is important that children in first year of secondary school receive their HPV vaccination”.

“It is also important that women continue to engage with the CervicalCheck programme, which helps to identify and monitor people with HPV to reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer,” Nolan said.

“We encourage the Government to support this target in every way possible, including ensuring sufficient capacity in the CervicalCheck programme and supporting the uptake of the HPV vaccination programme.”