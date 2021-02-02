Ireland to get first 35,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine next week

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has said that 35,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to be delivered to Ireland next week.

He said that the vaccination rollout plan was “on track”, and that over 85s would be the first group to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, which would be administered at GP clinics.

“This week, the focus is on second doses for both the healthcare workers and long term residential care. And then the plan is immediately to go back to the second group of the frontline healthcare workers and begin the first doses there,” the Minister told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

When asked if the second group of frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated next week, Donnelly said he said it would begin “very soon”.

At the end of March, Donnelly said that 1.1 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to be delivered to Ireland, which means that around half a million people could be vaccinated. This is lower than the Government’s original target of 700,000 people by the end of March.

“The vaccination programme in terms of the rollout remains on track,” Donnelly said. “We’ve had 207,000 doses arrive in the country, and just very slightly less than 200,000 vaccines” have been administered.

Speaking about the current restrictions in place, though saying that the case numbers are “going in the right direction”, Donnelly said that it was “probably too early to speculate” on what would happen after 5 March.

The UK variant is now about “two in every three new cases” in Ireland, so it is the majority of cases now here, Donnelly added.