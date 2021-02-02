#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland to get first 35,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine next week

Stephen Donnelly said that 1.1 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines are to be delivered by the end of March.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 9:03 AM
37 minutes ago 4,392 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5342272
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has said that 35,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to be delivered to Ireland next week.

He said that the vaccination rollout plan was “on track”, and that over 85s would be the first group to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, which would be administered at GP clinics.

“This week, the focus is on second doses for both the healthcare workers and long term residential care. And then the plan is immediately to go back to the second group of the frontline healthcare workers and begin the first doses there,” the Minister told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

When asked if the second group of frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated next week, Donnelly said he said it would begin “very soon”. 

At the end of March, Donnelly said that 1.1 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to be delivered to Ireland, which means that around half a million people could be vaccinated. This is lower than the Government’s original target of 700,000 people by the end of March.

“The vaccination programme in terms of the rollout remains on track,” Donnelly said. “We’ve had 207,000 doses arrive in the country, and just very slightly less than 200,000 vaccines” have been administered.

Speaking about the current restrictions in place, though saying that the case numbers are “going in the right direction”, Donnelly said that it was “probably too early to speculate” on what would happen after 5 March.

Related Reads

01.02.21 Going to the airport to leave the State without a valid reason is now an offence
01.02.21 BioNTech-Pfizer to send EU up to 75 million more vaccine doses
30.01.21 FactFind: Is the coronavirus 'partially seasonal', as the Tánaiste has claimed?

The UK variant is now about “two in every three new cases” in Ireland, so it is the majority of cases now here, Donnelly added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie