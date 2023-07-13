Ireland takes first steps towards joining European security project to protect undersea cables

IRELAND WILL REQUEST to become an observer on a European defence project that develops strategies to manage the security of undersea cables and pipelines.

The project, which is part of the Permanent Structured Co-operation (Pesco) element of the EU Global Strategy, will aim to provide early warnings about subsea threats and a security framework to facilitate the maintenance of subsea infrastructure.

The European operation will also look to build a great maritime security and standardise undersea systems to ensure that all countries will be able to operate together, as well as engaging private companies who own and operate the cables.

The Dáil recently voted in favour of the Defence Forces’ full involvement in four projects relating to cyber threats, disaster relief capability, Special Operations Forces medical training and systems for mine countermeasures.

It is understood that there is currently an arrangement whereby Ireland must join as an observer of the defence project, before it moves to full membership.

Sources have said that the intention is for Ireland to join as a full member once its observer period is complete.

The State is already participating in a number of projects under Pesco.

Ireland has been involved in one Pesco project at the Greek-led maritime surveillance – it was an observer on a further nine missions.

During the recent consultative forum on international security Tánaiste Micheál Martin repeatedly identified critical undersea infrastructure as an area that must be addressed.

General Hans-Werner Wiermann, head of Critical Undersea Infrastructure Coordination, recently told The Journal that Russia has been mapping undersea cables and that Nato countries are involved in increasing their presence in the Atlantic to counter the threat.

He said that while Ireland is one of the countries with a large amount of undersea infrastructure near its shores, it would likely be for the State to use EU mechanisms to cover its obligations to protect cables and pipelines.

The Government has now moved forward with the request to join the new Pesco project on Critical Seabed Infrastructure Protection (CSIP).

In a statement the Department of Defence said that: “The project, approved by the European Council in May, aims to increase the EU’s operational efficiency in the protection of critical maritime infrastructure by making best use of current underwater assets and the coordinated development of future assets.”

The project currently has five participants: Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. There are also two observers currently with the project: Bulgaria and Finland.

The State’s involvement in Pesco projects has caused some controversy among TDs in the past.

In 2017, current Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan called for a full debate on joining Pesco projects.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy claimed that Pesco was part of a European Union plan to increase militarisation of the organisation.

Micheál Martin has, in the past, sought to assure Murphy and others that Pesco is not “a stepping stone” to a European army.

Ireland is exempt from participating in aggressive military activity due to an agreement under the Nice Treaty.