Sunday 27 October, 2019
Support for Fianna Fáil slips following Dáil voting controversy

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 3,136 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869152
Fianna Fáil Leader Micheal Martin
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Fianna Fáil Leader Micheal Martin
Fianna Fáil Leader Micheal Martin
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA FÁIL has fallen following the recent Dáil voting controversy, according to the latest Sunday Business Post/Red C opinion poll.

The poll, published this morning, shows that Fine Gael is the most popular party at 32%, giving it an eight-point lead over Fianna Fáil, which has fallen four points to 24%.

Support for Sinn Féin also dropped by one point to 11%, while Labour also fell two points to 4%.

The Green Party, which saw a surge in popularity during the European and local elections this year, remains unchanged at 7%.

Meanwhile, the Independent Alliance is up one point to 4%, while the Social Democrats are also up one to 2%.

Independents and others are unchanged at 13%, as are Solidarity-PBP at 1%.

For the first time, Aontú have registered in the poll at 1%, up one point since the last poll was carried out last month.

The survey of 1000 voters was carried out over an eight-day period up to last Thursday, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

