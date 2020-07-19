This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fine Gael's popularity continues to rise as support for coalition partners falls

The poll is the first conducted since the formation of a new government last month.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 12,561 Views 55 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL WOULD receive 38% of first preference votes from the electorate if another general election was held now, according to a new opinion poll by the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Members of the public were asked which party or independent would receive their first preference vote if an election was held tomorrow.

38% of people said they would vote Fine Gael, up 4% from the most recent poll. 

There was bad news for Fine Gael’s coalition partners: support for Fianna Fáil fell by one point to 12%, while the Green Party fell three points to 5%.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin remained the most popular opposition party on 26%, down 1%.

Support for the Labour party remains unchanged at 4%, while the Social Democrats are on 3% and Solidarity-People Before Profit stood on 2%. Independents and others were on 10%.

The poll, conducted by Ireland Thinks, is the first carried out since the formation of a new government last month.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

