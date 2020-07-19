Fine Gael's popularity continues to rise as support for coalition partners falls

FINE GAEL WOULD receive 38% of first preference votes from the electorate if another general election was held now, according to a new opinion poll by the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Members of the public were asked which party or independent would receive their first preference vote if an election was held tomorrow.

38% of people said they would vote Fine Gael, up 4% from the most recent poll.

There was bad news for Fine Gael’s coalition partners: support for Fianna Fáil fell by one point to 12%, while the Green Party fell three points to 5%.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin remained the most popular opposition party on 26%, down 1%.

Support for the Labour party remains unchanged at 4%, while the Social Democrats are on 3% and Solidarity-People Before Profit stood on 2%. Independents and others were on 10%.

The poll, conducted by Ireland Thinks, is the first carried out since the formation of a new government last month.