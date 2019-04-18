Poll: Should Ireland mark the anniversary of the day it became a Republic?

TODAY MARKS 70 years since Ireland officially became a republic.

At midnight on 18 April 1949, Ireland officially left the British Commonwealth and became a Republic.

But while a number of countries around the world celebrate the anniversaries on which they gained independence or became a republic, Ireland doesn’t do either.

Leo Varadkar has previously raised the possibility of having a Republic Day, while it’s also been suggested that the day would not even need to be a public holiday.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland mark the anniversary of the day when it became a Republic?

