This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish economy expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession, ESRI warns

The not-for-profit institute said that the labour market “is set to face the largest one quarter shock in living memory”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 9:22 AM
16 minutes ago 5,744 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5058011
People walk past market stalls on Moore Street, Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell
People walk past market stalls on Moore Street, Dublin.
People walk past market stalls on Moore Street, Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE IRISH ECONOMY is expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned.

The not-for-profit research institute said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “the greatest threat that the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis”.

It said:

At this juncture, we assume that these measures stay in place for a 12-week period and the economy recovers afterwards. Under this scenario, the Irish economy would shrink by 7.1% in 2020.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall.”

It also said that the labour market, “which had been in a position of strength before the spread of the pandemic, is set to face the largest one quarter shock in living memory”.

“Under the scenario the unemployment rate increases to 18% in Q2 up from 4.8% in the previous quarter, as over 350,000 people lose their jobs.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie