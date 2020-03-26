Irish economy expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession, ESRI warns

THE IRISH ECONOMY is expected to shrink by 7.1% and fall into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned.

The not-for-profit research institute said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “the greatest threat that the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis”.

It said:

At this juncture, we assume that these measures stay in place for a 12-week period and the economy recovers afterwards. Under this scenario, the Irish economy would shrink by 7.1% in 2020.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall.”

It also said that the labour market, “which had been in a position of strength before the spread of the pandemic, is set to face the largest one quarter shock in living memory”.

“Under the scenario the unemployment rate increases to 18% in Q2 up from 4.8% in the previous quarter, as over 350,000 people lose their jobs.”