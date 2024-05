IRELAND IS SET to formally recognise the state of Palestine today, with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin bringing plans to Cabinet this morning for approval.

The move, announced by Taoiseach Simon Harris last week, will see full diplomatic relations established between the two states.

It is understood that while statements will be heard in the Dáil on the matter this afternoon immediately after Leaders’ Questions, credentials for ambassadors will happen at a later date.

As part of the formal recognition of Palestine, the Palestinian Mission in Ireland will be upgraded to an embassy, subject to a formal request from the Palestinian authorities.

An Ambassador to Ireland from the State of Palestine will also be appointed, subject to a formal request.

Meanwhile, the current representative office of Ireland in Ramallah will also be upgraded to an embassy and the current Irish Representative to Palestine will be changed to the Irish Ambassador to the State of Palestine.

Palestinian flag

As reported last week, the Palestinian flag will be flown at Leinster House tomorrow.

People Before Profit had been requesting that the flag be flown over Leinster House for a number of months now.

Earlier this month, TD Bríd Smith unfurled the flag on the grounds of the complex to commemorate Nakba Day.

This was despite refusals from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to fly the flag.

The move comes after Ireland, Norway and Spain announced last week that they are unilaterally recognising the State of Palestine.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said at the time that the Palestinian people deserve a future of peace and hope rather than suffering. He added that the people of Israel deserve the same.

Diplomatic sources have stressed that Ireland’s move recognises the State of Palestine but not a specific government.

They add that the main rationale behind the Irish decision to recognise the State of Palestine is to “find a political pathway to peace”.

Israel’s response

Responding to the recognition of Palestine, the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich said last week that it is a “prize for terrorism”.

Meanwhile, the Irish ambassador to Israel was summoned to the Israeli foreign affairs department alongside her Spanish and Norwegian colleagues for a “reprimand”.

While there the three were shown a video of the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Israel’s actions were “no way to treat a diplomat” and “totally unacceptable”.

Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz meanwhile tagged Taoiseach Simon Harris in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said “Hamas thanks you for your service”.

Attached to Katz’s post was a bizarre video of clips he purported to be of Hamas, bookmarked with videos of Irish dancing with Irish-sounding music in the background.

On Friday of last week, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah.

Despite this, Israel continued with its assault and yesterday undertook an airstrike on a displaced people’s camp near Rafah.

At the time of writing, the Gaza Health Ministry has said 45 people were killed in the strike.

In a post on X, UNRWA (The United Nations Relief Works Agency) said Gaza has become “hell on earth”.

The post reads: “No one is safe: not civilians, not aid workers, no one has been spared.”