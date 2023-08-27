Advertisement

Sunday 27 August 2023
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Roisin Harrison and Kelly McGrory after the race.
# Athletics
Irish 4x400m relay team finish eighth in World Championship final
Team of Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley clocked 3:27.08.
Updated 45 minutes ago

IRELAND’S 4x400m RELAY team finished eighth in their final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. 

The team of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) clocked a time of 3:27.08. 

They qualified by finishing 4th in the second of yesterday evening’s heats, securing one of the fastest non-automatic qualifier places with a time of 3:26.18, an achievement of note after Rhasidat Adeleke’s withdrawal due to injury concerns. 

kelly-mcgrory-sophie-becker-roisin-harrison-and-sharlene-mawdsley-after-finishing-8th-in-the-final Morgan Treacy / INPHO Kelly McGrory, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley after finishing eighth in the final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mawdsley, who took to the track for her sixth 400m of the week, spoke of her pride in the performance after the race.

She said: “I’m so proud of this team. We ran our hearts out over the last two days, and we’ve finished with a top eight finish. We can’t thank the Irish support enough, it’s been amazing. We felt like we were locals stepping out onto the track and every cheer really drove us on so thanks so much to everyone for the support”.

The Netherlands won gold, just pipping Jamaica who got silver.  

In a thrilling race the Dutch 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol made up extraordinary ground in the home straight to pip Jamaica to the gold medal. Great Britain took bronze.

It was redemption for Bol, who fell within metres of the line in the 4x400m mixed relay last weekend, dropping the baton over the finish line.

Written by The 42 Team

The 42 Team
