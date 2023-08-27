Irish 4x400m relay team qualify for tonight's World Championship final

IRELAND’S 4x400m RELAY team have qualified for tonight’s final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The team of Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC), Roisin Harrison (Emerald AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport A.C.) finished 4th in the second of yesterday evening’s heats, securing one of the fastest non-automatic qualifier places with a time of 3:26.18 SB – which was just 0.12 off the national record.

The team battled bravely over the opening three laps to stay within touching distance of qualification, before Sharene Mawdsley unleashed a 50.01 anchor leg to secure the team’s place in the medal decider.

Mawdsley’s anchor was the fastest of all final leg athletes in the second heat, adding to what has been an outstanding string of championship performances from the Newport AC athlete.

Sophie Becker led the opening leg for Team Ireland and speaking after the race she said: “I’m speechless, to be so close to a national record is just amazing. We were realistically hoping for a low 3:27 so I’m so proud of all the girls.”

When asked about tomorrow’s final, Becker said: “We’ll look to come out and run fast again tomorrow and anything can happen.

“The USA are out and who’s to say what can happen in a world final. We’re going to recover and come back to do it again. We love competing together and we’ll give it our all for Ireland.”

Leg 1 – Sophie Becker: 51.66

Leg 2 – Róisín Harrison: 52.06

Leg 3 – Kelly McGrory: 52.45

Leg 4 – Sharlene Mawdsley: 50.01

The team will return for the final today at 8.50pm Irish time.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie.

