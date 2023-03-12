Ireland faces potentially troublesome injury list for Six Nations finale against England

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
IRELAND COULD BE facing a worrying injury list for Saturday’s Six Nations finale against England following an attritional 22-7 win away to Scotland today.
Ireland saw three members of their starting pack forced off across a chaotic opening 40 minutes in Edinburgh, with another two players picking up injuries after the break.
Caelan Doris was replaced by Jack Conan after just 12 minutes after the backrow landed awkwardly in stealing an early Scotland lineout which had led to a disallowed Ireland try.
Dan Sheehan was next to leave action on 18 minutes for a suspected HIA, the hooker replaced by Ronan Kelleher.
The disruption continued five minutes later when second row Iain Henderson picked up a suspected arm injury, with Ryan Baird taking his place. Henderson came into the starting team for the round three win in Italy after Tadhg Beirne had been ruled out for the rest of the championship.
The injuries continued to pile up in the second half as Kelleher picked up an injury which saw Cian Healy come in to play hooker, while Josh van der Flier took on throwing duties at the lineout.
There was then a lengthy stoppage as Garry Ringrose required treatment on the pitch after his head/neck collided with Blair Kinghorn’s hip in the tackle.
Ringrose – who was winning his 50th Test cap – left the field on a motorised stretcher but after the game Ireland head coach Andy Farrell provided an encouraging update on the centre and also provided the latest on Doris, Sheehan, Henderson and Kelleher.
“Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed. So, he’s taking his time, trying to come around. He’s not in the dressing-room, he’s in the medical room.
“Caelan Doris, we’d a double-whammy didn’t we in that regard with the try getting chalked off for them using a fresh ball. I don’t know what advantage we got from that, but anyway. We lost Caelan in the midst of it, so hopefully he’s going to be OK (for next week).
“Iain Henderson’s in a cast already with his wrist. Dan Sheehan, the x-ray is OK on his shoulder. We’re hopeful on him.
“Rónan, he injured his shoulder again. It’s similar to what he did in France last year. No power, etc. That’s shut down.”
Ireland have just a six-day turnaround to their round five meeting with England at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
