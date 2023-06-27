Advertisement

Tuesday 27 June 2023
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Billy Dardis scores Ireland's first try.
# almost there
Ireland Men's Sevens team qualify for 2024 Olympics after winning European Games Final
Ireland defeated Great Britain 26-12.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the final at the European Games in Poland.

Ireland defeated Great Britain 26-12, with Jordan Conroy (two) Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy bagging the tries en route to glory.

With the sides going head-to-head for an Olympic ticket, Dardis and Kennedy crossed for Ireland to lead 14-7 at the break. Kennedy’s converted try, just before the mid-point, was a huge boost.

The electric Conroy added two more in the second half. England hit back, but Ireland were left to celebrate in Krakow.

They overcame Portugal in the semi-final earlier today, and previously defeated Belgium.

The Ireland Women’s Sevens team qualified after their exploits at the Toulouse Sevens in May.

Updated 21.03

The 42 Team
