Ireland Men's Sevens team qualify for 2024 Olympics after winning European Games Final

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the final at the European Games in Poland.
Ireland defeated Great Britain 26-12, with Jordan Conroy (two) Billy Dardis and Terry Kennedy bagging the tries en route to glory.
With the sides going head-to-head for an Olympic ticket, Dardis and Kennedy crossed for Ireland to lead 14-7 at the break. Kennedy’s converted try, just before the mid-point, was a huge boost.
The electric Conroy added two more in the second half. England hit back, but Ireland were left to celebrate in Krakow.
They overcame Portugal in the semi-final earlier today, and previously defeated Belgium.
The Ireland Women’s Sevens team qualified after their exploits at the Toulouse Sevens in May.
PARIS QUALIFIED! 🇫🇷#Ireland7s | @TritonLake pic.twitter.com/26CGMZeUHD— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 27, 2023
Updated 21.03
