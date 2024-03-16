Advertisement
Ireland celebrate. Ben Brady/INPHO
triumph

Ireland retain Six Nations title on nervy night that ends in glory

While hopes of a second successive Grand Slam were dashed last week, Andy Farrell’s side got over the line with a 17-14 victory.
8
2.9k
33 minutes ago
The 42

IRELAND HAVE RETAINED the Six Nations title after a 17-14 win over Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

While hopes of a historic successive second Grand Slam were ended by defeat in England last weekend Andy Farrell’s side responded with an all-important result in front of their own fans.

On a day that Italy condemned Wales to a Six Nations whitewash for the first time in 21 years with a 24-21 win in Cardiff, this was a nervy night and despite Finn Russell converting a couple of penalties, a Dan Sheehan try helped give Ireland the advantage at the break.

Scotland were resolute and fortune was on their side as Ireland had a pair of tries ruled out from Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw.

Andrew Porter eventually crossed the line for Ireland and while Huw Jones gave Scotland some late hope of another dramatic ending Ireland regained composure to ensure a successful end to the campaign.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     