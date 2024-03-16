Ireland retain Six Nations title on nervy night that ends in glory

IRELAND HAVE RETAINED the Six Nations title after a 17-14 win over Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

While hopes of a historic successive second Grand Slam were ended by defeat in England last weekend Andy Farrell’s side responded with an all-important result in front of their own fans.

On a day that Italy condemned Wales to a Six Nations whitewash for the first time in 21 years with a 24-21 win in Cardiff, this was a nervy night and despite Finn Russell converting a couple of penalties, a Dan Sheehan try helped give Ireland the advantage at the break.

Scotland were resolute and fortune was on their side as Ireland had a pair of tries ruled out from Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw.

Andrew Porter eventually crossed the line for Ireland and while Huw Jones gave Scotland some late hope of another dramatic ending Ireland regained composure to ensure a successful end to the campaign.