Wednesday 29 December 2021
Proposed African safari summit for NI politicians in '97 was labelled as 'rubbish' by John Bruton

Details of the plans and the taoiseach’s rejection are contained in State Papers released to the National Archives.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 6:30 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN IDEA IN 1997 to hold a seminar for all of Northern Ireland’s political parties in a South African game reserve was labelled as “rubbish” by then taoiseach John Bruton. 

The proposal was made by Professor Padraig O’Malley of the University of Massachusetts in Boston and included a suggestion that politicians would go on a hunting expedition.  

Details of the plans and the Irish government’s swift rejection are contained in State Papers newly released to the National Archives.

Documents reveal that the plan was pitched to Bruton after O’Malley had been in Belfast and raised it with Irish officials. 

It was suggested that the travel be paid for paid for non-governmental bodies such as the Ireland Funds and the South African government

In a memo to Bruton, it is suggested that “senior members of all the NI parties have expressed interest in attending” and that it is hoped that either a leader or deputy leader from each party would make the trip. 

It adds that while unionists might choose not to attend if Sinn Féin was also attending, the structure of the summit could include breakouts and workshops “to provide cover” for unionists.  

former-taoiseach-john-bruton-leaves-the-morris-tribunal-hearings-into-garda-corruption-after-giving-evidence-in-dublin-this-morning Source: Alamy Stock Photo

It is also suggested that David Trimble may receive “a private meeting with President Mandela”. 

Bruton made clear his feelings about the plans in a handwritten note attached to the document. The Taoiseach writes: “This is rubbish. It is the sort of indulgence that adds to the problem. It’s rewarding intransigencies to fly people abroad who won’t do business at home. JB”.

The memo further states that “in the interests of togetherness” it is envisaged that the NI politicians would “take part collectively in a midnight game-hunting expedition”. 

In response to this suggestion, Bruton replies: “The mind boggles!”

Rónán Duffy
