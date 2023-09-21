Ireland make one change to team for Saturday's massive World Cup clash with South Africa

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has made one change to his starting XV for Saturday’s massive World Cup clash with South Africa in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ] as Jamison Gibson-Park returns at scrum-half.

The Leinster man sat out last weekend’s win over Tonga but is back in the number nine shirt for the crucial game against the Springboks in an otherwise unchanged side.

The Ireland team has a very familiar look to it as Farrell sticks with the tried-and-trusted formula that has helped Ireland to 15 consecutive wins.

Johnny Sexton captains the side from out-half, with Gibson-Park restored as his halfback partner.

The in-form centre pairing of Bundee Aki – winning his 50th cap – and Garry Ringrose will be important in Ireland’s game plan, while the settled back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan have been excellent under Farrell.

Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong start again in the prop positions, with Rónan Kelleher in between them in the front row as Dan Sheehan returns from injury on the bench in a big boost to Farrell’s matchday 23. Sheehan has been sidelined with a foot injury since the England warm-up game on 19 August.

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan continue in the second row, while Caelan Doris will be a key man once again from number eight as he combines with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier in the back row.

On the bench, 23-year-old Jack Crowley provides back-up for Sexton at out-half, while Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw offer vast experience.

Tighthead prop Finlay Bealham has come through his head injury protocols to be included alongside Dave Kilcoyne and Sheehan as the front row cover, while Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird will look to provide impact in the second row and back row.

Ireland (v South Africa):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Ryan Baird

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [NZR].

